CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $595,998,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,795.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,487.00 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,790.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,513.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

