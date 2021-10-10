Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives $44.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPXWF shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CPXWF stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

