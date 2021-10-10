Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

CAJ has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Canon alerts:

NYSE CAJ opened at $24.08 on Thursday. Canon has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Canon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Canon by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.