Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

NYSE:CNNE opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. Cannae has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cannae will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cannae by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,284 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Cannae by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cannae by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,968,000 after purchasing an additional 917,020 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cannae by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,092,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,275,000 after purchasing an additional 913,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cannae by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 783,856 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

