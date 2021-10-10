Camden Asset Management L P CA Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Camden Asset Management L P CA increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,575 shares during the quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $19,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.