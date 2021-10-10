Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $121.40 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.69%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

