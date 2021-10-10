Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 3,981.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 993,108 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 121.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,145,000 after purchasing an additional 712,488 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 136.9% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 472,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 273,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after purchasing an additional 241,332 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 58.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 491,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after acquiring an additional 181,212 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.75. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.