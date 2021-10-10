Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,400 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 245,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 18.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 9.0% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 25.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.