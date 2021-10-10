Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,208 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $377.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.