Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $262,000 in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,222,000 after purchasing an additional 673,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,312,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cowen news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $253,036.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $35.54 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

