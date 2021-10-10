Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $246,000 Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

