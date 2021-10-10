Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $215,916,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $112,971,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 25.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,468,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,497,000 after purchasing an additional 493,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $43,811,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $17,863,000. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPH. Cowen reduced their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $5.75 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

