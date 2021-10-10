Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,323 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 100,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,348 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,566,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.