Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $138.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Shares of CZR opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.43. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

