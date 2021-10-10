C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $98.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.31.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.
In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.66 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
