C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $98.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.31.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,606,533,000 after acquiring an additional 211,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after acquiring an additional 178,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after buying an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.66 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

