Bytom Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. Bytom has a market cap of $86.61 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.63 or 0.00323373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000736 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,704,776,738 coins and its circulating supply is 1,607,971,381 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

