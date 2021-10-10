Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,072 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $115,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,682,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,270 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $55.09 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

