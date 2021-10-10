BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 940,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,853. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,555,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,611,000 after buying an additional 36,702 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Radian Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,273,000 after buying an additional 1,890,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Radian Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,905,000 after buying an additional 167,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,436,000 after buying an additional 976,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

