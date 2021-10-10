BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DOOO shares. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

