Brokerages Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Target Price at $87.00

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the first quarter worth $304,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 5.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Timken by 220.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 7.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The Timken has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.04.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

