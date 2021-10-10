Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Price Target at $55.71

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

