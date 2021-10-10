Brokerages Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Target Price at $64.60

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several research firms have commented on ST. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after buying an additional 1,863,153 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,844,000 after purchasing an additional 534,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.05 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

