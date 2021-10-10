Brokerages Set Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Target Price at $14.20

Shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

ROVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

