Brokerages Set PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Price Target at $2.82

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE PHX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. 143,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,575. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $105.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.13.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 59,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 386,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,610. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 611,151 shares during the period. Robotti Robert increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 54,644 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

