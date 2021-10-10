Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) PT at $52.81

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.81.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NEO opened at $41.76 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,964,000 after buying an additional 168,921 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after buying an additional 1,386,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after buying an additional 190,095 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,573,000 after buying an additional 67,143 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,244,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after buying an additional 234,760 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

