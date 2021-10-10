Brokerages Set McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) PT at $25.32

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCFE. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,168,402 shares of company stock valued at $351,016,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in McAfee by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 99,932 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in McAfee by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,655,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,649,000 after acquiring an additional 215,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $21.33 on Thursday. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.73.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McAfee will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

