Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Price Target at GBX 200.80

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

LON:MKS opened at GBX 174.30 ($2.28) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54). The firm has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 170.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

