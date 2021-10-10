Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Target Price at C$32.00

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.00.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laurentian upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CSFB upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hydro One to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

TSE:H opened at C$30.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.53. The stock has a market cap of C$17.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.03. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$26.38 and a 1 year high of C$32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.01%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

