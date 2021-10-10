Brokerages Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Target Price at $38.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on HKMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS HKMPF remained flat at $$34.25 on Tuesday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

