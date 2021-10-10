Brokerages Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Target Price at $67.40

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of GEF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 121,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Greif has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Greif by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Greif by 4.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.