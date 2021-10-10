Brokerages Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price at $169.79

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $310,034.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,928,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,451. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Freshpet by 182.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $6,973,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $133.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.90. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -318.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

