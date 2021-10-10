Brokerages Set Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) PT at $9.50

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBIO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 850,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,946. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $302.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

