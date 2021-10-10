Brokerages Set Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Target Price at $878.47

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $878.47.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,312,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $750.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 197.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $827.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $781.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

