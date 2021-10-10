Brokerages Set Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Target Price at C$2.26

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on BTE shares. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Mark Bly purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$859,012.65. Also, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,039.08.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$3.76 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$442.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

