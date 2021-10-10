Brokerages Set Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT at $56.57

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

AKRO stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $97,835.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $170,027.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $859,260. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

