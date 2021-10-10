Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $939.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will post sales of $939.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $935.10 million to $948.00 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $788.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.05. 640,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,068. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

