Brokerages Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBA. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.43.

RBA opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 24.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $1,115,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.3% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 707,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,918,000 after acquiring an additional 41,625 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,892 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

