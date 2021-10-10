Brokerages Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 1,377.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

