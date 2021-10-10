Brokerages Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.11 Million

Brokerages expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to announce sales of $21.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.28 million. eGain posted sales of $19.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $89.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.09 million to $89.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $104.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eGain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

eGain stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 81,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,252. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $332.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000 over the last three months. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in eGain by 63.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in eGain in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in eGain by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eGain in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

