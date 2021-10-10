Brokerages Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will post $46.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.57 million to $48.80 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $43.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $186.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.64 million to $193.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $191.46 million, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $206.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 380,789 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 311,236 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 226,307 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 194,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

CFB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 36,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $692.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

