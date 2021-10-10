Brokerages Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Bruker reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bruker by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,965,000 after buying an additional 465,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.16. The stock had a trading volume of 331,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

