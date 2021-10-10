Brokerages Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.33). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $585.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,907,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 305,770 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,036,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 102,277 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 389,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,226,000. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

