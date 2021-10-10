Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce sales of $91.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the highest is $95.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $90.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $367.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.20 million to $370.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $392.03 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $395.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 536.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Luxfer by 167.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 28,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

LXFR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 198,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,353. The company has a market cap of $575.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Luxfer has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 53.76%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

