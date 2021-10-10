Brokerages Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.99 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $19.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $19.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $19.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. 7,920,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,773,025. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

