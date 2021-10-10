Brokerages Anticipate Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Holley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Holley.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLLY. Truist started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Holley in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Holley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of Holley stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.64% of Holley at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

