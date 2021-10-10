Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Horizon reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. 3,626,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,841. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

