Brokerages Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Post $1.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $1.70. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.54 to $10.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.25. 1,728,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,563. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after buying an additional 240,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after buying an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $377,654,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,360,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

