Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Position Cut by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Acquisition were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $113,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Broadstone Acquisition by 203.7% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $979,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Acquisition alerts:

BSN stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.