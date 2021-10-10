Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.64

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 7192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 6,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $477,652.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 162,528 shares of company stock worth $1,505,576 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

