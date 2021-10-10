Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) rose 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.64. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 241,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

MNRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.41.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 736.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 35,559 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.